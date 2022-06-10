Man Killed After Late Night Shooting in NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood

Police spent most of Friday morning investigating the scene of a shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that left one man dead.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of Northwest 25th Avenue in the West Little River neighborhood after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed one male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the victim's identity or any details on the shooter involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.