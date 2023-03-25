Man Killed After Shooting, Car Crash in Hialeah Gardens: Police

Police are investigating a shooting and car crash Friday evening in Hialeah Gardens that left one man dead.

Miami-Dade Police said officers from the Hialeah Gardens Police Department responded to the scene in the 10500 block of Northwest 138th Street just after 6:30 p.m.

According to MDPD, a truck was found crashed into a fence and one man was inside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was identified as 41-year-old Albert Pina, died at the scene.

Miami-Dade Police are searching for 34-year-old Roberto Rodriguez, who is expected to be charged with second degree murder for his involvement.

A witness told NBC 6 that two trucks in the area were shooting at each other before one fled the scene just after the shooting. That information was not confirmed by MDPD, who are the lead investigators in the case.