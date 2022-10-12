Miami-Dade

Man Killed After Shooting in Wynwood Neighborhood: Police

Miami Police said the shooting took place just after 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 34th Terrace, when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Police are investigating a late night shooting Tuesday in a Wynwood neighborhood that claimed the life of one man.

Miami Police said the shooting took place just after 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 34th Terrace, when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area.

Police found a Black man in his 20s in the area with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

Investigators have not released additional details. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami Police Departmentshooting investigation
