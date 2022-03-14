Man Killed After Shooting Outside NE Miami-Dade Gentlemen's Club

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that left one man dead outside of a gentlemen's club in northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the area near The Office, located in the 200 block of Miami Gardens Drive.

Once they arrived, rescue crews found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity at this time.

No information has been released about the shooting, including any possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

