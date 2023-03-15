Man Killed After Shooting Outside Northwest Miami-Dade Home: Police

Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Tuesday night in northwest Miami-Dade that killed one man.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 8400 block of Northwest 5th Court, just blocks east of I-95. Video from the scene showed the body of one person next to a car that was outside of a home.

Miami-Dade Police said officers arrived and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released additional details on the shooting at this time.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stopper at 305-471-TIPS.