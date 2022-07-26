Man Killed After Shooting Outside Sunrise Home: Police

Police are investigating a late night shooting Monday outside a home in Sunrise that left one man dead.

Sunrise Police said the shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 60th Avenue outside a home in the neighborhood.

Officers said a man was shot and was found laying in front of the home. The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Investigators have not given any additional information on the incident or on any possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

