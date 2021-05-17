Man Killed, Another Critical After Fiery Crash on Alligator Alley in Broward

A man was killed and another was critically injured in a fiery crash on Alligator Alley in Broward County Sunday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol officials are investigating the crash that happened around 5:45 p.m. on Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 39.

An FHP report said a tire failure on a pickup truck caused its driver to lose control, cross the median, and drive into oncoming traffic.

The pickup collided with an SUV, and both vehicles became engulfed in flames, the report said.

The 37-year-old man who was driving the SUV, a resident of Sarasota, was killed at the scene. The 45-year-old man who was driving the pickup and is a resident of Naples was critically injured.

The crash remains under investigation.