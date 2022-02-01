Miami-Dade County

Man Killed, Another Hospitalized After Brownsville Shooting

By NBC 6

NBC 6

One man was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Brownsville Tuesday morning, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the double shooting in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 54th Street.

When they arrived the officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where one was pronounced dead.

The other man's condition was unknown. Neither man's identity has been released.

The shooting happened underneath some MetroRail tracks, and evidence markers could be seen near what appeared to be blood-drenched clothing.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami-Dade policeBrownsville
