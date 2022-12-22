Man Killed, Another in Custody After Dispute Ends in Shooting at Miami Springs Home

One man was killed and another was in custody after a dispute led to a shooting at a Miami Springs home Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of South Drive, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Police said the two men and a woman were involved in a dispute that escalated when one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot the other.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The other man was taken into custody at the home.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

Detectives are still investigating and were interviewing the shooter and woman, officials said.

