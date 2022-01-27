Man Killed by Brightline Train in Hollywood

A man was decapitated after being hit by a Brightline train Thursday in Hollywood as he was trying to cross the street, police said.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. near 21st Avenue and Harris Street. Hollywood Police said they weren't sure if the incident was intentional.

This crash is the latest in a string of fatalities involving Brightline trains.

On Jan. 13, three people were in an SUV when it collided with a Brightline train in Miami. Luckily, the victims survived.

On Jan. 4, there was another death in Boynton Beach — police say a person walked into the train’s path and was killed.

Days before on Dec. 30, two people were killed after their car was hit by a Brightline train in Aventura.

In December, Brightline addressed the public on rail safety.

As of mid-January, there have been nearly 50 deaths since Brightline operations started. Nearly 60% were trespassing, not at intersections with roads.

2019 was the deadliest year, with 29 people dying on the tracks.