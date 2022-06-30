Man Killed Following Shooting at Miami Beach Intersection

Police are investigating the scene of a shooting that took place early Thursday morning at an intersection in Miami Beach that left one man dead.

Officers were at the scene near the 1400 block of Collins Avenue, where a car was seen crashed into a nearby pole.

Miami Beach Police said the driver crashed into the pole and was found with a gunshot wound shortly after 3 a.m. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

The shooter was followed by police before later escaping in the city of Miami. Preliminary investigation into the shooting suggests it was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.