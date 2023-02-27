Man Killed in Apparent Hit-and-Run in Miami: Police

A man is dead after an apparent early morning hit-and-run in Miami Monday, officials said.

According to Miami police, at about 6:44 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of Northwest 27th Ave and 37th Street to investigate a man who was found in the street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man laying on the ground who appeared unresponsive.

Miami Fire Rescue also responded to the incident and pronounced the man dead on the scene. His identity wasn't released.

Authorities said they believe the man may have been stuck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT : northbound traffic along N.W. 27th Avenue between 37th - 38 Street is currently shut down due to a crash investigation. Please seek alternative route until further notice. KD pic.twitter.com/pPO3AFav4Y — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 27, 2023

Northbound traffic along Northwest 27th Avenue between 37th - 38th Streets was shut down due to the crash investigation. Police urged drivers to seek an alternative route until further notice.