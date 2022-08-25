Hialeah

Man Killed in Apparent ‘Stand Your Ground' Shooting During Hialeah Road Rage Incident: Cops

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 6th Avenue and Hialeah Drive

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating after a man was killed during a Hialeah road rage shooting that's believed to be a "stand your ground" case, officials said.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 6th Avenue and Hialeah Drive.

Hialeah Police officials said when officers arrived at the scene they found 60-year-old Juan Alberto Rocha suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said Rocha had been involved in a road rage incident with the shooter and had blocked the shooter with his vehicle.

Rocha got out of his vehicle and confronted the other driver, and that's when the shooting happened, police said.

Police said it appears the incident falls under Florida's so-called "Stand Your Ground" law that justifies deadly force in certain cases.

The shooter, whose identity wasn't released, is fully cooperating and isn't facing charges as of now, police said.

The investigation is still open and active.

This article tagged under:

HialeahFloridaMiami-Dade CountyStand Your Ground
