Man Killed in Armed Carjacking in Miramar, 2 Suspects in Custody

Two suspects have been taken into custody after a man was shot and killed during an armed carjacking in Miramar late Sunday night, police said.

Miramar Police officials said the victim was dropping off a female friend at a home in the 3600 block of Marlberry Lane around 11:40 p.m. when he was approached at gunpoint by two juvenile suspects.

At one point, the victim was shot and the suspects fled the scene in his white 2014 Mercedes, police said.

The victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died. His name hasn't been released.

Officials said police in Miami Gardens were able to track the stolen Mercedes, but one of the suspects bailed out of the car and fled on foot in the 3800 block of Northwest 213th Terrace.

A perimeter was set up and the suspect was taken into custody Monday morning.

The suspect is facing first-degree murder and armed carjacking charges, police said.

A second suspect was later taken into custody on unrelated charges and additional charges are pending, officials said.