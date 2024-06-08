Man killed in armed robbery at Opa-locka apartment complex: Police

A man was killed Saturday in a random armed robbery at an Opa-locka apartment complex, police said.

Police said around 8 a.m., they found a man shot at the Mirage at Sailboat Cove apartment in the 1700 block of NW 142nd Lane. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police have not released his identity.

The investigation shut down the complex for hours as a police chopper and tactical unit searched the area for the suspect.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez, a person was detained to determine their involvement. Detectives told NBC6 the shooter was still on the run and could not provide a suspect description.

Some neighbors shared their frustration with the crime and questioned their safety. King Jordan said he had just moved to the complex this week.

"It's kind of crazy, but we have guarded gates, and Opa-locka Police spend the night here every night, so I don't know what the problem is," Jordan said. "But to know someone got shot, it does make me feel kind of questionable about the move."

