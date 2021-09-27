Man Killed in Domestic Shooting at Oakland Park Home: BSO

Authorities are investigating a domestic shooting that left a man dead at an Oakland Park home Monday.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. at a home in the 4400 block of Northwest 19th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the shooter and a man were taken to nearby hospitals from the scene. The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide and crime scene detectives are still investigating the shooting, which officials said appears to be domestic related.

Neighbors said a woman lives in the house with her family, and may have shot an ex-boyfriend or spouse when he turned up at the house, though officials haven't confirmed that information.

