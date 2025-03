Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Florida City late Sunday that left a man dead.

The shooting happened in the area of the 600 block of Northwest 13th Street.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials confirmed there was a drive-by shooting and that a man was killed, but haven't released any other details including the man's identity.

The shooting remains under investigation.