Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale: Police

An investigation was underway in Fort Lauderdale after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning, police said.
Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue around 11:20 a.m.
Once there, they found the victim, an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been disclosed.
Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the man's body covered by a yellow tarp in the parking lot of a business, with more than a dozen officers at the scene.
Police said the shooting remains under investigation.