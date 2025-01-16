Fort Lauderdale

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale: Police

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene in the 1600 block of Southwest Third Avenue, where they found the victim pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was underway in Fort Lauderdale after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue around 11:20 a.m.

Once there, they found the victim, an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been disclosed.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the man's body covered by a yellow tarp in the parking lot of a business, with more than a dozen officers at the scene.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

