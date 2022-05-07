Miramar

Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Miramar

Man killed after a drive-by shooting in Miramar

Police crime scene tape
Getty Images

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Miramar that left a man dead Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:35 p.m. near Honey Hill and Northwest 202nd Street, close to Vizcaya.

Police officers received a call of possible shots, and once on scene, they discovered a dead man inside a vehicle.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Miramardrive-by shooting
