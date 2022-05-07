Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Miramar

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Miramar that left a man dead Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:35 p.m. near Honey Hill and Northwest 202nd Street, close to Vizcaya.

Police officers received a call of possible shots, and once on scene, they discovered a dead man inside a vehicle.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. Check back on NBC 6 News for updates.