Man killed in drive-by shooting in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that left a man dead early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. near the 19300 block of Southwest 116th Avenue.
Miami-Dade Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting found the injured man.
He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital South where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said the man was standing in front of a home when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire.
Police haven't released the victim's identity or any information about the suspects or vehicle.