Miami-Dade County

Man killed in drive-by shooting in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. near the 19300 block of Southwest 116th Avenue

By NBC6

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that left a man dead early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. near the 19300 block of Southwest 116th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting found the injured man.

He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital South where he was pronounced dead.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Investigators said the man was standing in front of a home when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire.

Police haven't released the victim's identity or any information about the suspects or vehicle.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us