Man killed in fiery Hollywood crash was hard-working barber: ‘Just a good guy'

A man who was killed in a fiery crash in Hollywood over the weekend was remembered by his community as funny and hard-working.

Douglas Freeman, 49, was a beloved and well-known barber at Toppcuttaz barbershop in Miami Gardens.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Full of laughs all the time. Full of fun," said Michael Stephens, who owns the barbershop. "Just a good guy. Out here trying to make it, about his family."

The crash happened near Sheridan Street and North 40th Avenue in Hollywood on Sunday. Freeman was killed when his BMW crashed into another and burst into flames. The crash also sent several others to the hospital.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Video shows the moments right before the crash, where a white car swerves in and out of traffic. Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

Reginald Tookes was friends with Freeman for more than 20 years.

"To talk to someone one moment, then they’re gone the next, it really hits you," Tookes said.

He spoke to Freeman on Friday, two days before the crash. Freeman sent him a picture of his BMW, which he had just bought that day.

"Next thing you know, I looked on social media, and I saw his picture, and he was gone," Tookes said.

Along with being a barber, Freeman drove trucks on the side. He was described as a dedicated father.

Police haven’t said who was at fault.

"This is not a video game. This is real. Your vehicles are real," Tookes said. "You may be in a rush. It can take your life. It can take someone else’s life."

Police have not released the names or the conditions of the other people involved in the crash.