Police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian with their car in Brownsville on April 10th.

The victim, Joseph Pendergrass, was 61 years old. Police said he was crossing NW 27th Avenue and NW 58th Street at 8:52 p.m. when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The suspect drove away without stopping to aid the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.