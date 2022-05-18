Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash Near Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood

Authorities are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood early Wednesday.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of U.S. 441 near Stirling Road.

Seminole Police officials confirmed a man was killed at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

#HappeningNow: Seminole PD investigating a pedestrian death near the sidewalk, along the busy SR7, between Sterling & Seminole.



Police say the man was found around 4 a.m. You can see in pics, it’s not too far from the Hard Rock casino parking lot entrance. No driver info. pic.twitter.com/KbNqmHABA3 — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) May 18, 2022

Footage from the scene showed a body covered with a tarp on the sidewalk.

Police haven't released details on the car involved as an investigation continues.