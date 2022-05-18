Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash Near Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood

Authorities are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood early Wednesday.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of U.S. 441 near Stirling Road.
Seminole Police officials confirmed a man was killed at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.
Footage from the scene showed a body covered with a tarp on the sidewalk.
Police haven't released details on the car involved as an investigation continues.
