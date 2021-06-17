Man Killed in Industrial Accident at Northeast High School in Oakland Park: BSO

Authorities are investigating an industrial accident at a school in Oakland Park that left a man dead Wednesday morning.

The man, 51-year-old Xavier R. Llop Olmo, was working at Northeast High School on Northeast 56th Street when he fell off a ladder, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Witnesses said Llop Olmo, who was a contracted construction worker, was standing on the third step of the ladder when he fell backwards after having what appeared to be a medical emergency.

Paramedics responded and brought him to Broward Health North where he was later pronounced dead.

The death remains under investigation but no foul play was suspected, officials said.