Man Killed in Lauderdale Lakes Shooting: BSO

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday night, according to police

One man was killed in a Lauderdale Lakes shooting late Saturday night, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting call near Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 39th Avenue.

At the scene, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Fire Rescue also responded and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and are investigating.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

