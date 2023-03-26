Man Killed in Lauderhill Shooting: Police

A man died after he was shot Sunday in Lauderhill, police said.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Environ Boulevard, where they found the man unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Lauderhill Police Department.

He was taken to Broward Heath, where he died of his injuries, police said.

There was no information on a motive or a suspect, police said.

The victim hasn't been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.