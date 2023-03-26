Lauderhill

Man Killed in Lauderhill Shooting: Police

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A man died after he was shot Sunday in Lauderhill, police said.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Environ Boulevard, where they found the man unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Lauderhill Police Department.

He was taken to Broward Heath, where he died of his injuries, police said.

There was no information on a motive or a suspect, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim hasn't been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Lauderhill
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us