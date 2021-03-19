Man Killed After Fire Breaks Out in Little Havana Home, Police Say

A man was killed in a house fire that broke out in Little Havana early Friday morning, police said.

The City of Miami Department of Fire Rescue responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. Friday. The incident occurred near the 2300 block of SW 4th Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames emitting from the rear of the home. Additional fire rescue units and resources were needed to extinguish the fire, which was under control within 10 minutes, officials said..

A search was conducted in the home and an elderly man was discovered, officials said. The man was treated by paramedics and then transported to Jackson Ryder Trauma in critical condition.

Police later confirmed the man died in the incident.

A Miami firefighter was also treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.