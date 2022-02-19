Man Killed in Little Havana Shooting

Police responded overnight to Little Havana after calls of a shooting early Saturday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., the City of Miami police arrived at the scene at the intersection at 837 SW 13th Ave.

At the scene, Miami Fire Rescue pronounced a male victim dead, who they believe to possibly be in his late 40’s.

Crime scene investigators are still on the scene, now covered in crime scene tape this morning.

NBC 6's Victor Jorges spoke to a neighbor who says he heard a few gunshots that woke him up. Minutes later, he says the area was filled with police.

“Around 3 a.m., I had fallen asleep on the couch and I woke up to three to four really loud gunshots. I immediately knew what it was because I have heard them here before,” said the neighbor, Aleksi Morales.

Morales claims to have seen a man laying on the ground with an officer attempting CPR.

“It's terrifying. I'm here with my girlfriend, and I constantly worry about something like this happening to us. Just random violence," said Morales. "The gun violence in this neighborhood has gone up so much in the last two years. It’s scary, it’s really scary."

At this time, police have not confirmed the identity of the victim or the subject to NBC 6.

This story will be updated with more information as soon as it is available.