Man Killed in Motorcycle in Crash in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in northwest Miami-Dade Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street.

The man who was riding the motorcycle was involved in a crash involving another vehicle and was killed at the scene. His identity wasn't released.

Footage showed the man's body covered by a yellow tarp in the middle of the intersection. The damaged motorcycle was on the ground not far away.

Miami-Dade Police traffic homicide detectives are investigating.

No other details were known.

