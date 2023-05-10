Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash That Closed NB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Broward

A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Florida's Turnpike in Broward County killed one man and caused the roadway to be closed for hours.

The crashes took place around 5 a.m. just south of I-595.

Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles - a 2013 Infiniti SUV and a 2017 Toyota SUV - collided in the initial crash that caused the Toyota to flip several times before coming to a stop.

FHP said that a box truck collided with the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota, a 35-year-old man from Hollywood, died at the scene.

The driver of the box truck, a 45-year-old man from Lauderhill, was treated for his injuries. The driver of the Infiniti left the scene before paramedics arrived.

Northbound lanes of the Turnpike remain closed at this time.