A man was killed in what authorities are investigating as a hit-and-run crash in North Miami on Thursday.

It happened just before 11:30p.m. Wednesday, along Northwest 119th Street near 1st Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Investigators said they are notifying the victim's family of his death. They have not yet released his name, saying only that he was 54 and homeless.

NBC6 crews saw shoes and debris on the road. A yellow tarp covered what is presumed to be a body nearby.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

People who live close to the scene wouldn’t speak on camera, but stressed how often they see reckless driving.

Now police are focused on finding the driver responsible for the man’s death and video of what happened. Anyone with information should contact police.