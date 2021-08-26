Broward

Man Killed in Overnight Shooting in Plantation

Plantation Police arrived at the scene near the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue around midnight, where they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating a late night shooting Wednesday in Plantation that left one man dead.

Plantation Police arrived at the scene near the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue around midnight, where they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released his identity at this time.

Police have also not released any information on the shooting or any potential suspects.

This article tagged under:

Browardshootingplantation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us