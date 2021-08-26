Man Killed in Overnight Shooting in Plantation

Police are investigating a late night shooting Wednesday in Plantation that left one man dead.

Plantation Police arrived at the scene near the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue around midnight, where they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released his identity at this time.

Police have also not released any information on the shooting or any potential suspects.