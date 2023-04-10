Man Killed in Plantation Police Shooting Pointed Gun at Officers: Officials

A man who was shot and killed by police in Plantation over the weekend had pointed a gun at officers, officials said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday near the Plantation Inn and Lounge in the 300 block of North State Road 7.

Plantation Police officials said officers had responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they encountered the suspect who pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at officers, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The suspect was shot and died at the scene. He was identified as 44-year-old Homea Spence, of Fort Lauderdale.

Cellphone footage showed multiple police cars at the scene after the shooting. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and saw the man on the ground.

"I heard like five gunshots and when I came out, he was lying on the ground," said one witness, who didn't want to be identified. "You know, I see him in handcuffs when I came out."

An investigation was underway after a man was shot and killed by police in Plantation.

Friends said Spence went by Tony and spent a lot of time in Fort Lauderdale.

Court documents showed Spence has a criminal record, but friends said he'd just come out of a program.

Police said the gun Spence had was a stolen firearm.

Police said the officers involved were placed on administrative leave with pay.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard practice in police shootings.