Man Killed in Police Confrontation Outside Homestead Publix Identified

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a police officer after he opened fire in the parking lot of a Homestead Publix over the weekend in an incident that was caught on camera.

Alexander Arrington, 44, was killed in the Saturday night incident outside the Publix at 2950 Northeast 8th Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said Monday.

Officials said a security guard for the shopping center had been alerted to a man looking into a car and when the guard confronted the man, the man produced a gun and fired it several times into an unoccupied vehicle.

Cellphone video taken by a witness showed the man, Arrington, standing next to the driver's side of the vehicle and firing a handgun into it.

An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer who was in the parking lot waiting on his spouse who was in the store heard the gunshots, went to investigate and saw the armed Arrington.

The off-duty officer was identified as Francisco Moreno, a 30-year veteran who works in the Kendall district.

As Moreno approached the scene, a City of Homestead police officer arrived and began to yell at Arrington to drop the firearm, officials said.

"Stop, stop, stop, I'm going home," Arrington is heard yelling in the video, as one of the officers yells at him to drop the weapon.

"You can't hit me from here," Arrington continued. "No one's trying to hurt anybody."

After Arrington refused to drop the gun, he was shot by Moreno, officials said.

In the video, two gunshots can be heard before both officers approach Arrington, who is wounded on the ground.

Arrington was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported. Police are still investigating what led to the incident.

"We don't know if he was arguing with anybody. We still don't know why he discharged that firearm, when he was there, we don't know if there was another patron that he was arguing with, we don't know the beginning portion of that," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police shooting, which is standard procedure.

In an interview with NBC 6 Monday, the president of the police union for Miami-Dade said the officer's actions were appropriate and may have saved lives.

"No officer wants to take the life of anybody, we don’t want to, but sometimes we are left with no other situation and that’s what happened in this case here," South Florida Police Benevolent Association President Steadman Stahl said. "I can just tell the bad guys out there, if you are going to be shooting in the car or shooting in the parking lots and pointing guns at people and especially pointing at my police officers you are going to get that same reaction and that officer took action and took him out."