Man Killed in Reported Shooing in North Miami Neighborhood

Police are investigating a reported shooting in a North Miami neighborhood that left a man dead.

North Miami Police officials said they responded to the area of Northeast 142nd Street and Northeast 16th Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Monday after reports of a possible shooting.

Once there, the officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from an apparent gun shot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated the man at the scene, but he later died from his injury. The man's identity wasn't released.

Police haven't released any other details including information about a possible suspect, but said the incident remains under investigation.