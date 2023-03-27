Man Killed in Shooting Near Elementary School in North Lauderdale

Authorities are investigating a shooting near a school in North Lauderdale that left a man dead Monday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said they received reports of a shooting inside an apartment building along Southwest 10th Court near Southwest 75th Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.

“Paramedics responded and the victim was airlifted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. BSO crime Scene and homicide detectives are actively investigating the circumstances around the shooting,” said BSO Spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis.

Authorities didn't release the identity of the man who was killed.

Cameras captured the heartbreaking moment the man's mother arrived at the scene.

Deuties haven’t said if they’re searching for a suspect. They insist the shooting was an isolated incident and said that there is no threat to the public.

The shooting happened just steps away from North Lauderdale Elementary School. Broward County Public Schools officials said the school went on secure status, which means everyone goes inside the school and doors are locked, but classes go on as normal.

“The school was placed on secure lockdown and it has since been lifted,” said St. Louis.

The all-clear came before school was over, and students were released on time.

No other information has been released.