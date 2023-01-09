Man Killed in Shooting Near Intersection in Fort Lauderdale: Police

Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale that killed one man.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the scene in the 2600 block of Northeast 30th Place just after 1:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

The male victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released any other details on the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.