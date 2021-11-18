Man Killed in Shooting Near Miami-Dade Funeral Home

A man was killed and another man was detained after a shooting outside a Miami-Dade funeral home Thursday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Northwest 54th Street in Brownsville, just steps from the Hall Ferguson Hewitt Mortuary.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, officials said.

Police said a second man was detained in connection with the investigation.

Neither man's identity was released. The shooting remains under investigation.

