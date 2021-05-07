Broward

Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fort Lauderdale Home: Police

Fort Lauderdale Police said the shooting took place just before 5 a.m. outside the home near the 600 block of Northwest 10th Terrace

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead outside of a Fort Lauderdale home.

Fort Lauderdale Police Det. Ali Adamson said the shooting took place just before 5 a.m. outside the home near the 600 block of Northwest 10th Terrace.

Officers and fire rescue crews responded to the scene and found the male victim’s body. His identity has not been released at this time.

A preliminary investigation reports the man was shot shortly after leaving a home in the area. Police have not said if the victim lived in the home as their investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

