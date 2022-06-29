Broward

Man Killed in Shooting Outside Lauderhill Home

Officers responded to the home located in the 5200 block of Northwest 25th Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after calls of a man laying unresponsive outside

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating the scene where a man was found shot to death Tuesday night outside a Lauderhill home.

Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago said officers responded to the home located in the 5200 block of Northwest 25th Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after calls of a man laying unresponsive outside.

Officers found the victim laying in an outdoor breezeway with a gunshot wound. That victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they heard an argument before a loud bang, after which they called 911. Police have not confirmed any details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Browardlauderhilldeath investigation
