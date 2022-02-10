Man Killed in Shooting Outside Little Havana Home

Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a home in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood that left one man dead.

Miami Police said the shooting took place before 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 25th Avenue and 9th Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man believed to be in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition and later died.

Police did not release additional details in the case, including information on a possible shooter or a motive.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.