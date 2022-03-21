Miami-Dade

Man Killed in Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Barber Shop

Officers arrived at the scene located in a plaza at the 18300 block of Northwest 27th Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. after gun shots were heard in the area

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Sunday near a barber shop in Miami Gardens.

Officers arrived at the scene located in a plaza at the 18300 block of Northwest 27th Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. after gunshots were heard in the area.

Miami Gardens Police said a man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released the man's identity at this time.

Investigators have not released additional details on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

