Man Killed in Shooting Outside Pembroke Park Laundromat: BSO

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting outside a laundromat in Pembroke Park that left one man dead early Sunday.

The shooting occurred at about 2:50 a.m. outside Swifty Coin Laundry in the 4800 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park.

Steer clear of Swifty Coin Laundry located at the intersection of Hallandale Beach Blvd and SW 48th Ave near Pembroke Park. Broward Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that happened just before 3 this morning. pic.twitter.com/uSc4Cz1I8n — Xochitl Hernández 🇲🇽 (@xochimilcatv) April 9, 2023

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office West Park District, Pembroke Park Police officers and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found an adult male who had been shot.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.