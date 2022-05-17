Man Killed in Shootout After Entering Lauderhill Home was Dropping Kids Off: Cops

A man who was killed in a shootout after climbing through the window of a Lauderhill home had been dropping his kids off to their mother, police said.

Lauderhill Police officials said 34-year-old Ryan Burley entered the home in the 5900 block of Northwest 23rd Street through a bedroom window shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Once inside Burley encountered the mother of the children and another man, who he exchanged gunfire with, police said.

Burley, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Apparently there was no one answering the door and at some point the father decided to open up the window and enter the residence," Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago said Tuesday.

Santiago said it appeared Burley and the mother were having some sort of child custody issues. It's unclear where the children were at the time of the shooting.

It's also unclear if the shooter or the mom knew it was Burley coming in through the window.

Police said no charges have been filed but the incident remains under investigation.