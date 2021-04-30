Man Killed in Starbucks Drive-Thru Shooting After Alleged Road Rage Confrontation

Police arrested the suspect they say shot another man at the drive-thru of a Starbucks located in Palm Beach County after an alleged road rage incident.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place Wednesday afternoon in Lake Worth Beach, with sheriff’s deputies saying they found 31-year-old Samuel Rossetti inside his truck with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Rossetti was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Surveillance video showed Rossetti getting out of his truck and approaching a Nissan Versa driven by 19-year-old Justin Boersma, who witnesses say had cut in front of Rossetti while waiting in line at the drive-thru of a Starbucks.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies say Rossetti got out of his truck and approached the car before grabbing the door handle and hitting the window with his hand.

Boersma got out of his car and fired several rounds at Rossetti, according to deputies, before fleeing the scene. Boersma later told deputies his girlfriend and baby were in the car and he fled because he had to get home and contact his lawyer.

Boersma turned himself in and was charged with first degree murder and firing a weapon in public. He is being held without bond.