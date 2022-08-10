Man Killed in SW Miami-Dade Shooting; Sixth Shooting in Area in Less Than Two Weeks

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night in southwest Miami-Dade that killed one man and is the sixth shooting to take place in the area in less than two weeks.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the 12800 block of Southwest 252nd Street. Officers arrived in the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

MDPD found a man with a gunshot wound in the area and pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released information on the shooting at this time.

The shooting is the sixth in the area since July 29th and came just one day after community organizers held a town hall meeting to address violence in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.