Man killed in West Little River shooting: MDPD

A man was killed after a shooting in West Little River, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., MDPD responded to the 1600 block of Northwest 83 Street to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police learned an adult man was shot and transported by an unknown person to an area hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital by medical staff.

Police have not named a subject at this time.

The MDPD Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

