Wilton Manors

Man killed in Wilton Manors house fire identified as father of firefighter, judge

The fire happened in the 500 block of Northwest 21st Street

By Julia Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man identified as the father of a firefighter and a Miami-Dade judge has died after a fire ripped through a house in Wilton Manors on Wednesday.

When Chopper6 hovered over the home in the 500 block of Northwest 21st Street after it caught fire at about 1:30 p.m., smoke could be seen coming out from a portion of the roof.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Two people were taken to the hospital. They were identified as Charles Bloch and his wife, Joyce, by Charles' son Adam Bloch.

He said his stepmother Joyce remains in the hospital in critical condition, and confirmed that Charles Bloch is also the father of Miami-Dade circuit judge Jason Bloch.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Video showed how Adam dug through what was left of the home on Thursday.

When firefighters showed up to the home, the couple was inside.

"Firefighters pulled them from the flames, brought them outside, rushed them to the hospital," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson Frank Guzman said.

Local

6 to Know 5 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Scams 1 hour ago

FBI warns of South Florida phone scam where callers pose as federal officers

He added that the flames were stubborn.

"At one point, about 30 minutes into the fire fight, [fire crews] actually had to withdraw from the inside of the structure because it wasn’t safe anymore. And when the roof starts coming down around you, it’s time to get out," Guzman said.

The couple's two dogs went missing in the fire as well.

Neighbors remember seeing heavy smoke and hearing glass shatter.

"The house was on fire and it just got... so far so quickly, like really, really fast," one woman said.

"When I got closer to the door, it was so hot you couldn't see anything," another neighbor said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This article tagged under:

Wilton ManorsFires
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us