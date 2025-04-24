Man killed in Wilton Manors house fire identified as father of firefighter, judge

A man identified as the father of a firefighter and a Miami-Dade judge has died after a fire ripped through a house in Wilton Manors on Wednesday.

When Chopper6 hovered over the home in the 500 block of Northwest 21st Street after it caught fire at about 1:30 p.m., smoke could be seen coming out from a portion of the roof.

Two people were taken to the hospital. They were identified as Charles Bloch and his wife, Joyce, by Charles' son Adam Bloch.

He said his stepmother Joyce remains in the hospital in critical condition, and confirmed that Charles Bloch is also the father of Miami-Dade circuit judge Jason Bloch.

Video showed how Adam dug through what was left of the home on Thursday.

When firefighters showed up to the home, the couple was inside.

"Firefighters pulled them from the flames, brought them outside, rushed them to the hospital," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson Frank Guzman said.

He added that the flames were stubborn.

"At one point, about 30 minutes into the fire fight, [fire crews] actually had to withdraw from the inside of the structure because it wasn’t safe anymore. And when the roof starts coming down around you, it’s time to get out," Guzman said.

Please be on the look out for two dogs that are missing (last seen in the 500 block of NW 21 ST). If you have info to share or if you find them call @wiltonmanorspd 954-390-2172 or if after hours, contact the Broward County Non-Emergency number at 954-764-4357. pic.twitter.com/v41nB2kvUa — WiltonManorsOfficial (@WiltonManorsCty) April 24, 2025

The couple's two dogs went missing in the fire as well.

Neighbors remember seeing heavy smoke and hearing glass shatter.

"The house was on fire and it just got... so far so quickly, like really, really fast," one woman said.

"When I got closer to the door, it was so hot you couldn't see anything," another neighbor said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.