Man Killed Overnight in 3-Car Crash in Oakland Park

The Broward Sheriff's Office responded to a three-car crash that left one man dead in Oakland Park early Saturday morning.

Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting a crash at the 200 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard, shortly after 3:46 a.m.

BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that three vehicles collided, one striking a pole.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The adult male driving the vehicle that struck a pole was pronounced dead at the scene, according to BSO. No other injuries have been reported.

BSO Traffic Homicide detectives were notified and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The westbound lane is currently closed along Oakland Park Boulevard with only one lane open for eastbound traffic. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes until further notice.