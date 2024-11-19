Man killed, teen girl grazed by bullet after gunfire erupts in Homestead neighborhood

A man was killed and a teen girl was grazed by a bullet after gunfire erupted in a Homestead neighborhood Monday night, police said.
The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of the 600 block of Southwest 8th Street when Homestead Police responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot alert.
Officers found the man shot and a 16-year-old girl who'd been grazed.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.
Miami-Dade Police homicide detectives took over the investigation.