Man killed, teen girl grazed by bullet after gunfire erupts in Homestead neighborhood

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday in the area of the 600 block of Southwest 8th Street when Homestead Police responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot alert

By NBC6

A man was killed and a teen girl was grazed by a bullet after gunfire erupted in a Homestead neighborhood Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of the 600 block of Southwest 8th Street when Homestead Police responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot alert.

Officers found the man shot and a 16-year-old girl who'd been grazed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Miami-Dade Police homicide detectives took over the investigation.

